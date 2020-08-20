Gov. DeWine: Masks, limited crowds and social distancing at all Ohio sporting events

OHIO (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine released COVID-19 regulations for sporting event spectators Wednesday, and the restrictions apply to youth, collegiate, amateur, club and professional sports.
According to the release, outdoor sporting events must stay below a 1500 person or 15% capacity.
Indoor sporting events must stay below a 300 person or 15% capacity.
Seating at each sports facility must allow for six foot distance between groups.
Groups can not be larger than four people unless the members of the group live together.
REQUIREMENTS PER THE RELEASE:
- Cloth face coverings (unless you are under 10 years old, you are communicating with someone who needs to see your mouth or you have a medical condition preventing you from wearing one)
- Six foot social distance
- Sit in assigned seating (if applicable)
- Follow one-way entry and exit pathways
- Stay home if you feel ill
