Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson admitted to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson has a lacerated liver and will miss part of training camp.
The team announced Johnson was admitted to University Hospital Thursday afternoon with an abdominal injury.
Johnson is said to be resting comfortably.
Johnson, who signed a 1-year deal with Cleveland, was a 1st-round pick of the Texans back in 2015.
The Browns had already lost RB Nick Chubb to a concussion and LB Mack Wilson to a knee injury.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.