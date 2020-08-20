3 children between 2 and 5 years old hospitalized after eating marijuana gummies, Cleveland police say

3 children between 2 and 5 years old hospitalized after eating marijuana gummies, Cleveland police say
FILE PHOTO - Gummies (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Chris Anderson | August 20, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 10:25 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three young children were sent to an area hospital after eating marijuana edibles.

Paramedics responded to a home on West 91st Street near Desmond Avenue on Wednesday night at approximately 8 p.m., according to Cleveland police.

The three children, listed as 2, 3, and 5 years old, apparently ate the marijuana gummies while in the care of a 13-year-old.

Investigators said the three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.