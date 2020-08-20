Chubb and Hunt: The NFL’s best 1-2 punch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The only bad thing about a zoom meeting with Stump Mitchell? We can’t see the Wizard’s beard.
But we can hear his enthusiasm, when it comes to the best 1-2 running back duo in the league. And the great expectations.
”Oh yeah, absolutely,” Mitchell said during a zoom meeting on Thursday. “There were a couple of times last year when Nick (Chubb) missed a couple of runs, or he would have won the rushing title. These guys (Chubb and Kareem Hunt), they’re not happy with any mistakes they make. They’re always trying to improve.”
Kareem, of course, has won a rushing title. And he starts this season feeling far better than last season. No hernia injury. No 8-game suspension. Just the explosiveness that he showed while with the Chiefs.
”He’s had a great offseason,” Mitchell says. “He’s fully healthy, and he knows that at one point in time he led the league in rushing, so he’s happy to showcase what he can do again.”
Chubb should be healthy again soon, as well. Mitchell says the running back is recovering well, already joining meetings again, just three days after suffering a concussion.
The Browns will find a way to put both on the field at the same time, likely using Hunt as a receiver at times. In the meantime, they were both on the hill at the same time. Training. During the offseason. In Westlake. Pushing each other. A dynamic that never changes.
”We pushed each other,” Hunt said. “We ran that hill multiple times, just running next to him, we’re always trying to keep up. Always trying to compete.”
