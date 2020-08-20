3 Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District employees test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Fairfax Elementary School employees have tested positive for COVID-19, said Cleveland Heights-University Heights School Superintendent Liz Kirby.
All three employees worked in the school building on Monday and Tuesday, said Kirby.
One of the employees also came into the Board of Education on Aug. 12 for a background check, said Kirby.
According to Kirby, the Clorox 360 disinfecting machine was used throughout Fairfax Elementary on Wednesday.
Kirby added the office at the Board of Education was also carefully disinfected.
Cuyahoga County health officials have been notified of these positive tests.
