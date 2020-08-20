Cuyahoga County no longer classified as ‘Red Alert Level 3’ on Ohio’s threat level advisory map

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First the first time in nearly two months, Cuyahoga County is no longer classified as a “Red Alert Level 3″ region on Ohio’s COVID-19 threat level system.
The color-coded advisory system, which was introduced by Gov. Mike DeWine at the start of July, indicates the current spread level of COVID-19 in the area.
While Cuyahoga County was removed from the “Red Alert” level, Erie County remains a “Level 3″ region while Lorain and Trumbull counties were re-added to the classifier.
According to the governor, outbreaks in Lorain County have been associated with social situations and family gatherings with no social distancing or masks.
In Trumbull County, there have been outbreaks reported within long-term care facilities in both employees and residents, as well as cases spreading among households.
The governor noted that most urban communities are seeing a decrease in coronavirus cases while spread is increasing in rural settings.
The seven data indicators that the color-coded system is based on includes:
- New cases per capita
- Sustained increase in new cases
- Proportion of cases not from congregate settings
- Sustained increase in emergency room visits
- Sustained increase in outpatient visits
- Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions
- ICU bed occupancy
As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 3,929 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 112,003 cases reported statewide.
