Driver accused of hitting van carrying 5 Cleveland SWAT officers pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The hit and run driver accused of crashing into a van carrying five Cleveland SWAT officers pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.
Antonio Brown, 38, was indicted on five counts of aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, not stopping after an accident and two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on June 5 at St. Clair Avenue and E. 18th Street Downtown.
Police said the SWAT officers were responding to a call of a man who had barricaded himself inside a home in the 5800 block of Lexington Avenue and was threatening to shoot police officers.
While travelling eastbound on St. Clair Avenue, police said the SWAT van was struck by Brown who didn’t stop for the flashing red traffic signal.
After the crash, the SWAT van struck a pole.
Brown is also accused of taking the temporary tag off his vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Brown was taken into custody several hours after the accident.
All five SWAT officers were injured, several seriously.
Brown is out on bond and will return to court on Sept. 3.
