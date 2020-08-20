46 four-legged friends adopted from Browns Puppy Pound

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even though the pandemic prevented walk-up adoptions at training camp, the Browns Puppy Pound helped find 46 four-legged friends find their “furever” home.
Each practice day, the Browns announce open sign-ups on social media for fans to meet local animals from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals who need a loving home.
With each adoption, Sugardale gives new owners a puppy starters kit while supplies last, and a place for them to take their first family photo with their new pups.
Since the program launched in 2015, 541 puppies from the Northeast Ohio SPCA have been adopted by Browns fans.
The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a non-profit no-kill pet shelter in Parma.
