Gov. DeWine stands against Goodyear boycott, but feels workers should have right to express freely
By Chris Anderson | August 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 3:40 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During a Thursday press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump and the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

The president said on Wednesday that the Akron-based company should be boycotted because of a policy prohibiting all political attire, no matter the party affiliation.

Gov. DeWine started by saying he is against a boycott, which employs thousands of workers in Northeast Ohio.

“We should not boycott this good company with good Ohio workers who are doing a good job and making a good product,” the governor stated.

While initially going against the president’s views, Gov. DeWine added that employees should be able to freely express their opinions as long as it doesn’t interfere with their work.

“I come down on the side of the First Amendment in the people’s ability to express,” the governor added.

