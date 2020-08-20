22 new deaths, an additional 1,122 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 3,929 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 112,003 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine held a regular COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Thursday’s briefing was the first opportunity for Gov. DeWine to speak since President Donald Trump publicly called for a boycott over the Akron-based Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s policy prohibiting political attire.
It’s not known at this time if the governor will provide remarks regarding the Goodyear controversy.
An additional 5,940 cases and 279 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 12,615 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,844 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
