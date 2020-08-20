Hudson City Schools teacher arrested for alleged sexual battery with a minor student

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old Hudson City Schools teacher was arrested and charged on Thursday for sexual battery involving a minor student, according to Portage County Sheriff David Doak.
Sheriff Doak said detectives were made aware of the allegations against Heidi Hallstein (formerly Heidi Guantner) of Franklin Township on Aug. 4.
Investigators learned that one of the alleged incidents of sexual battery involving a minor Hudson City Schools student happened in Hallstein’s Franklin Township home around Jan. 2017, according to the report.
Sheriff Doak said the Hudson City School District and the Hudson City Police Department have provided their complete cooperation during the investigation.
Hallstein was booked into the Portage County Jail and is awaiting her initial court appearance in Portage County Court, according to the report.
According to the sheriff, the detectives presenting their case to the Portage County Prosecutor are seeking additional charges.
Anyone who is asking anyone with information on this case to call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (330) 297-3890.
