Man in critical condition after Wednesday night motorcycle crash

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Osnaburg Township motorcycle crash is under investigation after the 21-year-old driver lost control and sustained life-threatening injuries.
Jacob D. Seymore, of North Cambria, Penn., crashed around 10:15 p.m.
Police said Seymore was going around a curve on Hill Church Street when he lost control of his maroon 2017 Harley Davidson and landed in a field.
EMS took Seymore to Aultman Hospital, where he remains.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Seymore was not wearing a helmet and did not have a motorcycle endorsement.
Police said they believe Seymore may have been under the influence of alcohol.
