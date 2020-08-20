Man in critical condition after Wednesday night motorcycle crash

By Avery Williams | August 20, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 8:45 AM

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Osnaburg Township motorcycle crash is under investigation after the 21-year-old driver lost control and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Jacob D. Seymore, of North Cambria, Penn., crashed around 10:15 p.m.

Police said Seymore was going around a curve on Hill Church Street when he lost control of his maroon 2017 Harley Davidson and landed in a field.

EMS took Seymore to Aultman Hospital, where he remains.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Seymore was not wearing a helmet and did not have a motorcycle endorsement.

Police said they believe Seymore may have been under the influence of alcohol.

