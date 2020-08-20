More BLM signs burned in Ohio City; arsonist caught on camera

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the criminal or criminals responsible for setting Black Lives Matter yard signs on fire in the middle of the night. On Thursday night, the arsonist was at it again, only this time he was caught on camera.
19 News spoke with the neighbor whose camera caught the criminal in the act. He said when he heard about all the signs being burned, he encouraged his next-door neighbor to move her Black Lives Matter sign in front of his house because he has cameras, so she did and sure enough, that arsonist came back at 3 A.M. Thursday and burned her sign to a crisp.
“My gut reaction at first was to be scared and my immediate next reaction was don’t you dare try to intimidate me and the people I love and this community,” said Paula Kampf. “We stand together. We stand for justice. We stand for anti-racism.”
Paula Kampf lives in the Ohio City neighborhood, where the crimes have been happening. Her sign hasn’t been burned, but she’s been working hard to help out her fellow neighbors. She created a spread sheet showing where these crimes are happening.
“Not everybody realizes that it’s happening to other people, too,” said Kampf. “It became pretty clear pretty quickly that the community needed to maintain some sort of record and like engage each other like where else are you seeing burned signs?”
Cleveland Police are investigating these Black Lives Matter arson crimes as hate crimes. We know of at least five that were burned in the last few days, but Kampf says she’s heard of about a dozen.
“It seems like it’s just a 12-dollar sign but it’s really saying songs thing strong in the world that something thinks they need to KKK style set fire to it in yards,” Kampf said.
Kampf says there is no place for this kind of hatred in her community.
“We will keep standing up and we will keep shopping at black businesses and buying from black restaurants and doing all of the other anti-racist work that we can do. So, I think it’s just moved from feeling terrified to feeling like no, we’re together in this and we will stand with each other,” Kampf said.
Neighbors say no matter how many times they are burned, they are going to keep on replacing their Black Lives Matter signs.
