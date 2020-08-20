Infant among 19 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Thursday there were no new deaths due to coronavirus in the city, which keeps the total cumulative at 92 dead citywide.
Health officials reported 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,788 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1-year-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, one case was transferred from CDPH as the individual was determined not to be a Cleveland resident, health officials said.
As of Thursday, there are 112,003 confirmed cases and 3,929 fatalities in Ohio.
There are more than 5.55 million confirmed cases and 173,798 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.