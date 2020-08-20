Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny today and warmer this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure remains overhead today and tonight. After the chilly morning, things will heat up quick into the afternoon. I have high temperatures well in the 70s to lower 80s across the area. A sunny sky. This will be one of those days with very little or no cloud cover when you look up in the sky. Humidity levels remain low. Clear sky and cool tonight. We will fall into the 50s by early tomorrow morning, but warmer along the lakeshore.