Opposing protests to demonstrate at Goodyear Thursday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two groups plan to protest at Akron’s Goodyear headquarters Thursday, and the difference of opinions is stronger than tire rubber.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is leading one group in support of Goodyear.
According to a release, Ryan and local leaders disagree with President Donald Trump’s call for a boycott.
This protest starts at 11 a.m.
Back the Blue is protesting in support of police and the president, according to a Black the Blue spokesperson.
This protest starts at noon.
