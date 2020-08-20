Opposing protests to demonstrate at Goodyear Thursday

The Goodyear blimp floats in the sky. Opposing protests are happening at Goodyear's headquarters mid-day Thursday.
By Avery Williams | August 20, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 5:38 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two groups plan to protest at Akron’s Goodyear headquarters Thursday, and the difference of opinions is stronger than tire rubber.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is leading one group in support of Goodyear.

According to a release, Ryan and local leaders disagree with President Donald Trump’s call for a boycott.

This protest starts at 11 a.m.

Back the Blue is protesting in support of police and the president, according to a Black the Blue spokesperson.

This protest starts at noon.

