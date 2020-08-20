Owner of Euclid-based tent company seeing boost in business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every type of business we can think of.
Businesses that thrive off of large crowds took a huge hit, Ramsey Duqum, the CEO of AAble Rents, knows about this all too well.
“It’s been a roller-coaster, it’s a real challenge in this industry... mass gatherings of people were the first thing banned,” said Duqum.
Duqum says after weeks of event cancellations which started coming in March, things started to finally look up for his Euclid-based business.
“Medical tenting, testing, we’re queuing up for the vaccination tents that are coming,” Duqum added.
Right now, AAble tenting is busier than they’ve been all this year due to more brides wanting outdoor weddings and bars needing tents for patio seating.
“Weddings, human condition, they are resilient, people are having weddings, you can’t keep them a part, we’re just blessed to continue to go,” he added.
