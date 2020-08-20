Police issue new warning after series of car thefts in Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rocky River Police Department is warning residents after a series of car thefts and attempted car thefts.
“People think there’s a magic bubble that encompasses Rocky River where no criminal element is allowed in. That’s far from the case,” said police chief Kelly Stillman.
“It’s a crime of opportunity. You just gotta lock your doors,” he said.
Early Monday morning two thefts were reported in the same area; a 2020 Lincoln Aviator was stolen from a driveway on Avalon Drive, while a 2020 Porsche Macan was taken from a driveway on nearby Eriewood Drive.
Police said the Lincoln was found in Cleveland but the Porsche, valued at more than $98,000, has not been found.
No suspects have been identified.
Some people speculated on social media that the thieves used a high tech relay switch.
According to Leasing.com, “A relay attack usually involves two people working together. One stands by the targeted vehicle, while the other stands near the house with a device that can pick up a signal from the key fob. The device then relays the key fob’s signal directly to the car, allowing the thieves to get in and drive away immediately.”
“That’s not the case,” said Stillman, referring to the two thefts in Rocky River. “Social media is great for information, technology and the passing of information. It’s also a haven for conspiracy theorists. It’s a plain and simple fact the cars were unlocked, the keys were left inside. Case closed.”Police said 12 vehicles were broken into on August 11th in the parking lot of Brighton Chase Apartments on Center Ridge Road.
Four others were broken into elsewhere that same night.
In an advisory issued to the public, the department wrote:
Over the last two weeks, our community has seen an increase in overnight thefts or attempted thefts from autos and auto theft, particularly in neighborhoods north of Detroit Road. The Police Department is working to apprehend offenders and prevent future crimes. You can help by remaining vigilant, reporting suspicious activity, and most importantly removing valuable property, locking doors, and not keeping keys in your car.
