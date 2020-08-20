Senior, adult day centers in Ohio permitted to reopen in September

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio’s senior and adult day centers will be allowed to reopen again to the public, effective September 21.
Each center must follow several guidelines, including maintaining a reduced capacity and regular thorough sanitizations:
“We can be safe. We can protect. We can try to get back to normal,” Gov. DeWine said.
Senior centers have been closed since mid-March as part of some of the governor’s early restrictions to limit the potential for COVID-19 spread.
The announcement came during the governor’s regular COVID-19 briefing:
While visitations at Ohio’s long-term nursing facilities remains restricted, Gov. DeWine announced an initiative to conduct statewide testing across more than 765 assisted living centers.
“Our focus has been and remains on protecting Ohioans while navigating this pandemic,” the governor said. “To achieve this, we must have 100% participation of all assisted living facilities across Ohio. Therefore, an order will be issued soon requiring all facilities to participate.”
As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 3,929 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 112,003 cases reported statewide.
