Slavic Village’s J.B.s Grill & Soul Food vandalized

Slavic Village’s J.B.s Grill & Soul Food vandalized
A vandal smashed the front door of J.B.s Grill & Soul Food to pieces. (Source: J.B.s Grill and Soul Food via Facebook)
By Avery Williams | August 20, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 12:02 PM

SLAVIC VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - J.B.s Grill & Soul Food announced Thursday morning that the restaurant’s glass front doors were shattered overnight.

J.B.s Grill & Soul Food’s owner Barbara Bradford-Williams said she’s not seen anything like this act of vandalism in the last five years she’s been located in the Slavic Village.

J.B.s Grill & Soul Food is a Literacy in the H.O.O.D. partner.

Bradford-Williams also served free food to children out of J.B.s Grill & Soul Food.

The program is called Lunch and Literacy.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.