Slavic Village’s J.B.s Grill & Soul Food vandalized

SLAVIC VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - J.B.s Grill & Soul Food announced Thursday morning that the restaurant’s glass front doors were shattered overnight.
J.B.s Grill & Soul Food’s owner Barbara Bradford-Williams said she’s not seen anything like this act of vandalism in the last five years she’s been located in the Slavic Village.
J.B.s Grill & Soul Food is a Literacy in the H.O.O.D. partner.
Bradford-Williams also served free food to children out of J.B.s Grill & Soul Food.
The program is called Lunch and Literacy.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.