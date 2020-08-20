4 states now listed on Ohio’s COVID-19 travel advisory map; self-quarantine recommended for 14 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released an updated map of the COVID-19 travel advisory with now only four states listed.
Individuals traveling to Ohio from the four states with a coronavirus infection rate over 15% are urged to self-quarantine for two weeks. They are not required to do so.
The advisory applies to residents of Ohio returning to the state from one of the listed areas, as well as to visitors of Ohio.
Gov. DeWine first issued the advisory in July for nearly a dozen states after an incident in Belmont County involving a group of students who traveled to the then-COVID-19 “hot spot” of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Gov. DeWine said the map will be updated regularly every Wednesday.
