911 tapes and surveillance video could help lead detectives to gunman who shot man on a scooter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has obtained nine different 911 calls and the surveillance video that could help detectives find out who shot a Cleveland man who was riding an electric scooter near the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
The crime happened in broad daylight on August 11th at the intersection of W. 3rd Street and St. Clair.
The victim, Archie Patrick of Cleveland, was shot in both legs and drove himself to the hospital, but was expected to recover.
So far there has been no arrest in the on-going investigation, but information from the 911 calls and the surveillance video that captured some activity near the scene could prove beneficial to the investigation.
On the 911 recordings, witnesses say you could hear at least three gunshots and as many as six total.
Here is what some of what was called into emergency responders from witnesses on the street and some who lived in neighboring apartment buildings:
“I think there was just a shooting at W. 3rd and St. Clair.”
“I’m near Tower City, and there was a bunch of gunshots, a bunch of people on those scooters got down. Everyone was running.”
“One of my bus supervisors just called in that they observed a black Chevy shooting at somebody riding a scooter on W. St. Clair between W. 6th and W. 3rd.”
Callers to the 911 Center ultimately helped describe the suspect vehicle, a black Chevy Impala with a worn temporary tag and tinted windows.
The surveillance video did not capture the shooting, but as you can see, people running through a parking lot at one point, as well as police arriving on the scene to talk to witnesses, and then cruisers blocking the intersection to gather evidence.
Officers would learn that the victim drove himself to the hospital. He later told police he did not get a good look at the gunman and thought they might have been aiming for someone else.
At least one 911 call seemed to back up that theory. A female caller says, “My husband saw two men on different sides of the street and they both had guns and we’re not sure which one shot (the gun).”
But what’s most disturbing is that anyone could have been the victim considering just how busy the streets were with pedestrians walking their dogs, people on scooters and motorists.
Cleveland Police are still looking for that black sedan, but citizens willing to provide information helped get the investigation off to a good start.
