WATCH: Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air, apologizes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX19) - FOX Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman apologized Wednesday night after appearing to say an anti-gay slur while on air.
“One of the [expletive] capitals of the world,” Brennaman said.
It remains unclear to what specifically he was referring and whether he knew his mic was hot.
It came as Brennaman was previewing the second game in a double-header between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals.
Through the fourth inning of the evening game against the Royals, Brennaman continued to serve as the game’s broadcaster. He stepped back from the role in the top of the fifth inning, saying in part:
“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very sorry.”
Later Brennaman said: “I don’t know if I am going to be putting on this headset again.”
Early Thursday, he made another apology in a longer statement:
”I would like to sincerely apologize for the inappropriate comments I made during last night’s telecast. I made a terrible mistake. To the LGBTQ community, and all people I have hurt or offended, from the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry. I respectfully ask for your grace and forgiveness.”
The Reds issued a statement late Wednesday night suspending him.
City Council members responded to the remark via Twitter:
