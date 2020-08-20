15-year-old Cleveland girl missing, family said they believe she met someone online

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Iyanna Allen has been missing since early Thursday morning, her father Orlando Allen said.
Her family said Iyanna has been reported missing to Cleveland Police Department’s Third District.
Iyanna was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 1500 block of E. 84th Street, her family said.
Allen said he believes she may have met a man online.
If you have any information, reach out to Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5000.
