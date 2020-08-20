28-year-old man shot, killed while driving in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man lost his life Tuesday after he was shot while driving in the middle of the day in Cleveland.
The victim is currently unidentified.
The Cleveland Police Department said the victim was driving when he was shot multiple times, which caused him to crash into a pole around 11:30 a.m.
The victim suffered many wounds and was shot in the head, according to police.
EMS took the victim from 2410 Ingomar Rd to University Hospital, where he died.
Police said they are investigating.
