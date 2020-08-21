Akron police sign murder warrant for man accused in deadly shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a 35-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
Akron police signed murder and felonious assault warrants on Friday for Brandon Jones.
According to officers, Jones shot and killed Donald Bailey, 37, of Akron.
Bailey was found shot near a Jeep in the area of Dover and Bellevue Avenues around 10 p.m. on Aug. 17.
EMS transported Bailey to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.