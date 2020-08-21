Another RTA employee tests positive for COVID-19; bringing the total to 31

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An additional RTA employee has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of employees who have had the virus to 31.
The latest employee is an RTA Maintenance Management System Trainee at the Hayden District.
The employee first reported symptoms on Aug. 13, which was their last day of work, and tested positive on Aug. 16.
RTA said the work areas, equipment and other ares of potential exposure were cleaned and disinfected.
And, other staff members who had been in contact with the employee were notified.
RTA officials added the 30 employees previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have fully recovered and have returned to work.
