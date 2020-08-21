2 arrested in Akron for trafficking in drugs after FBI finds 10 lbs. of crystal meth and $4,000 cash

By Rachel Vadaj | August 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 4:03 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed two people are now behind bars for trafficking in methamphetamine thanks to an investigation with the Summit County Drug Unit and FBI Safe Streets Taskforce.

Police said officers arrested and charged 21-year-old Jasmyn M. Williams and 27-year-old Ernest W. Moore with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs on Thursday.

Detectives seized 10 lbs. of crystal meth and about $4,000 cash, according to the report.

Both were booked into the Summit County Jail.

