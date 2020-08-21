Cavaliers get fifth overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Thursday that the team has received the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft from the NBA Draft Lottery 2020.
Cleveland finished the 2019-20 season in second-place going into the Lottery.
This marks the 21st pick the Cavs have owned all-time and their second time having the fifth overall pick since the current lottery format started in 1985.
The Cavs also had the fifth overall pick last year when they selected Darius Garland, who was the only NBA rookie in 2019-2020 with at least 700 points, 225 assists, and 100 three-pointers.
Garland also ranked second among all rookies in assists per game with 3.9, made the second-most three-pointers by a rookie in franchise history with 105 only behind Collin Sexton’s 119 the previous year, and reached double-digits in scoring 43 times.
Additionally, he ranked in the Top 10 among all NBA rookies in minutes per game at third place, three-pointers made at sixth place, three-point percentage at sixth place, and points per game at eighth place.
“We are excited about the depth of this year’s draft class,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. “We are confident that this draft position will allow us to acquire talent that will complement our core mix of young players and established veterans. We look forward to welcoming someone who embodies everything we are building here in Cleveland from a culture, work ethic and commitment to development standpoint, both on and off the floor. We will also continue to explore opportunities that could be impactful for our team both now and in the future as we build toward sustainable success.”
The 2020 NBA Draft is slated for Oct. 16.
Here is the list of teams with their respective draft picks:
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics
-cavs.com-
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.