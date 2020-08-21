Cedar Lee Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas reopening after COVID-19 closures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Popcorn is popping, drinks are flowing and previews are beginning!
Chagrin Cinemas reopened Thursday and Cedar Lee Theatre reopens Friday.
The theaters are opening their doors after months of being closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Like most Americans, I’m excited to get back to the movies,” Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, said.
Coronavirus safety is being practiced with additional precautions, according to the website.
Examples of this include mask requirements for employees, social distancing markers, reduced capacity and touchless transaction options for the box office and concessions stand.
The website said patrons must wear masks when they are not eating or drinking.
“The magic of the movies is something that brings us together in the most trying of times,” Forman said.
A list of films being shown and screen times are available on the website.
