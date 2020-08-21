Cuyahoga County health officials discuss COVID-19 as area’s threat decreases to ‘Orange Alert Level 2′

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, as well as County Executive Armond Budish, discussed the area’s latest COVID-19 case data.
A virtual briefing was held on Friday afternoon.
Friday’s briefing comes a day after Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Cuyahoga County’s threat level is now considered “Orange Alert Level 2″; the first time the county is not classified at Level 3 since the launch of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
This story will be updated.
