Cuyahoga County health officials discuss COVID-19 as area’s threat decreases to ‘Orange Alert Level 2′
(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | August 21, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 2:26 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, as well as County Executive Armond Budish, discussed the area’s latest COVID-19 case data.

A virtual briefing was held on Friday afternoon.

Friday’s briefing comes a day after Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Cuyahoga County’s threat level is now considered “Orange Alert Level 2″; the first time the county is not classified at Level 3 since the launch of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

While it's good news for Cuyahoga County, the risk of "very high exposure" of COVID-19 remains for Lorain, Erie, and Trumbull counties.

