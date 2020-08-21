Dance teacher accused of sexually abusing students released from jail on reduced bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dance teacher accused of sexually abusing several students has been released from jail after a judge lowered the suspect’s bond from $500,000 to $100,000.
Court records show Terence Greene, 54, of Garfield Heights, was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail on Friday after posting $10,000 cash, or 10% of his $100,000 bond.
Greene, who formerly taught dance at the Cleveland School of the Arts and Cuyahoga Community College’s Dance Academy, surrendered his passport and will be under home detention with GPS monitoring while his case heads to a grand jury.
On July 23, Cleveland Police charged the dance teacher with one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, after a former Cleveland School of the Arts student said the Greene preformed oral sex on him in a school dressing room in 2008.
At least seven former students have made allegations against Greene ranging from 1998 to 2019. According to investigators, the alleged victims have described “crimes of sexual battery, kidnapping, felonious assault and even rape.”
Police say three additional accusers are hesitant to come forward.
During Greene’s initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, prosecutors said they are seeking an indictment on multiple counts of rape.
They objected to Greene’s $500,000 bond being lowered to $100,000 and asked that it instead be raised.
Investigators have called Greene a “flight risk” and “a danger to any community he is located in.”
Cleveland Police say Greene initially agreed to turn himself in on August 3 but then canceled the interview and “intentionally fled.”
Records show Greene was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Brighton, New York later that same day.
According to police, Greene “tried to elude arrest” and “turned off his cell phone multiple times during his stay there in an attempt to stay hidden.”
Defense attorney W. Scott Ramsey, who is representing Greene, denied that his client is a flight risk and said the dance teacher was already out of town when a warrant was issued for his arrest on July 23.
Ramsey said Greene has ties to the community and no prior criminal record.
In 2003, Greene was charged with four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after a 14-year-old School of the Arts student told police he had multiple sexual encounters with his dance teacher.
Greene pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case went to trial in 2004.
He was found not guilty by a judge during a bench trial.
