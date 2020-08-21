Here’s how to make sure your child’s classroom barriers comply with Ohio fire code

“Schools that are contemplating the use of new or additional barriers and/or dividers (such as the installation of plexiglass, plastic sheeting, or draperies) to help create more insulated classrooms or hallways should ensure that these devices comply with the Ohio Fire Code (OFC). For example, barriers and dividers cannot block, impede or alter the function of approved building smoke & fire alarms/detectors, suppression systems or exit pathways.”