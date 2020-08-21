Here’s how to make sure your child’s classroom barriers comply with Ohio fire code

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office wants parents to ensure classroom barriers in their children’s classrooms are code complaint.
In order for barriers or dividers to pass code inspection, the Ohio State Fire Marshal said they cannot obstruct fire suppression systems, such as sprinklers, as well as smoke alarms and exit pathways.
“Schools that are contemplating the use of new or additional barriers and/or dividers (such as the installation of plexiglass, plastic sheeting, or draperies) to help create more insulated classrooms or hallways should ensure that these devices comply with the Ohio Fire Code (OFC). For example, barriers and dividers cannot block, impede or alter the function of approved building smoke & fire alarms/detectors, suppression systems or exit pathways.”
School officials are urged to communicate with building and fire code officials to ensure the increased COVID-19 protections meet the fire safety requirements.
