Homecoming parade held for Cuyahoga County Jail officer who spent nearly 2 months in hospital due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newburgh Heights community will hold a homecoming parade for a Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officers who has recovered from COVID-19.
The event is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. and will be streamed live by 19 News.
Keith Halaska tested positive for the coronavirus on July 4 and has been hospitalized ever since. He spent 18 days on a ventilator.
Halaska’s wife, Rachel, is a Newburgh Heights police officer and helped organize the parade at his North Olmsted home set for after he is discharged from MetroHealth Medical Center on Friday morning.
This story will be updated.
