In-person or online? Parma City Schools debating 2020 school year

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The future of the 2020 school year became unclear for Parma City Schools Thursday as Cuyahoga County transitioned to an “Orange Alert Level 2″ in Ohio’s COVID-19 public health advisory system.
Parma City Schools announced two weeks ago that they would follow the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s recommendation for remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year.
The statement said Cuyahoga County’s threat level of “Red Alert Level 3″ played a role in Parma City Schools’ decision.
Now that the threat level has decreased with school right around the corner, Parma City Schools is faced with a difficult decision.
The threat level change was discussed in a Facebook Q&A with Parma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Charlie Smialek.
“We want to get our school or our students back in seats as soon as we possibly can,” Smialek said in the video. “And part of it says we’re really going to do a yo yo effect.
“What if we go from orange one day to red the following Thursday back to orange?”
Parma City Schools will hold a meeting 9:30 a.m. Monday to discuss potential changes.
Preliminary discussions started in a Thursday night Board of Education meeting streamed on Facebook.
Parma City Schools is not alone in this dilemma.
Many other Cuyahoga County schools will confront the same questions before school is scheduled to begin next month.
