$30K bond for Hudson City Schools teacher charged with sexual battery for alleged incident with student

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old Hudson City Schools teacher charged with sexual battery for an alleged incident involving a minor student was arraigned Friday in Ravenna Municipal Court.
Heidi Hallstein appeared via video and pleaded not guilty.
The judge set bond at $30,000.
Hallstein was arrested and charged on Thursday by Portage County Sheriff deputies.
According to Portage County Sheriff David Doak, the victim is a minor student and the alleged incident happened at Hallstein’s Franklin Township home in January of 2017.
Doak said detectives were made aware of the allegations against Hallstein (formerly Guantner) on Aug. 4.
Doak added additional charges are possible.
Anyone with information on this case to asked call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (330) 297-3890.
Hallstein’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.