Kanye West did not meet requirements to appear on Ohio’s presidential ballot, election head says
FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. (Source: Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File/The Post And Courier)
By Chris Anderson | August 21, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 11:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Kanye West did not meet the minimum requirements necessary to appear as a candidate on the state’s presidential ballot.

According to a Friday morning announcement from LaRose, documents submitted by West and running mate Michelle Tidball do not match the nominating petition and statement of candidacy that was used to circulate part-petitions.

“A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition,” said LaRose. “There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification.”    

Here are copies of the nominating petition and declaration of candidacy forms submitted by West and Tidball:

Independent candidates in running for president must file a valid nominating petition and statement of candidacy with at least 5,000 legitimate signatures from Ohio voters and a slate of 18 presidential electors, according to LaRose’s office.

LaRose added that Richard Duncan and Rodney Garrett Jr. did meet the requirement to appear on Ohio’s ballot. Under state law, Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker will be allowed to appear on the ballot in place of Duncan’s party.

