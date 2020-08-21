Kanye West did not meet requirements to appear on Ohio’s presidential ballot, election head says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Kanye West did not meet the minimum requirements necessary to appear as a candidate on the state’s presidential ballot.
According to a Friday morning announcement from LaRose, documents submitted by West and running mate Michelle Tidball do not match the nominating petition and statement of candidacy that was used to circulate part-petitions.
“A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition,” said LaRose. “There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification.”
Here are copies of the nominating petition and declaration of candidacy forms submitted by West and Tidball:
Independent candidates in running for president must file a valid nominating petition and statement of candidacy with at least 5,000 legitimate signatures from Ohio voters and a slate of 18 presidential electors, according to LaRose’s office.
LaRose added that Richard Duncan and Rodney Garrett Jr. did meet the requirement to appear on Ohio’s ballot. Under state law, Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker will be allowed to appear on the ballot in place of Duncan’s party.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.