Alleged arsonist faces judge for allegedly killing Mayfield Heights woman, her 8-year-old daughter

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mayfield Heights man accused in the 2018 deaths of his neighbor and her 8-year-old daughter is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.

The hearing for Dominique Swopes is scheduled for noon.

Court records show that Swopes was initially indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson and aggravated robbery.

Mayfield Heights police said 41-year-old Rebecca Pletnewski was stabbed to death before her Longwood Road home was set on fire in November 2018.

Rebecca Pletnewski (Source: WOIO)
Pletnewski’s daughter, Olivia Schneider, was trapped in a second-floor bedroom at the time of the fire.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 8-year-old died of smoke inhalation.

Swopes remains held on a $5 million bond.

This story will be updated.

