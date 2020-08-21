March trial date set for Mayfield Heights man accused of murdering neighbor and her 8-year-old daughter

Dominique Swopes
By Julia Tullos | August 21, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 9:45 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for a Mayfield Heights man accused of murdering his neighbor and her eight-year-old daughter is now scheduled to begin on March 1, 2021.

Domonique Swopes, 29, was indicted on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson and aggravated robbery.

Rebecca Pletnewski, 41, and Olivia Schneider died on Nov. 20, 2018.

Rebecca Pletnewski (Source: WOIO)
Mayfield Heights police said Pletnewski was stabbed to death before her home on Longwood Road was set on fire.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Olivia, who was trapped in a second floor bedroom, died of smoke inhalation.

Olivia Schneider
Swopes remains held on a $5 million bond.

