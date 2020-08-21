March trial date set for Mayfield Heights man accused of murdering neighbor and her 8-year-old daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for a Mayfield Heights man accused of murdering his neighbor and her eight-year-old daughter is now scheduled to begin on March 1, 2021.
Domonique Swopes, 29, was indicted on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson and aggravated robbery.
Rebecca Pletnewski, 41, and Olivia Schneider died on Nov. 20, 2018.
Mayfield Heights police said Pletnewski was stabbed to death before her home on Longwood Road was set on fire.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Olivia, who was trapped in a second floor bedroom, died of smoke inhalation.
Swopes remains held on a $5 million bond.
