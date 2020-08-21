26 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 1,043 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

(Source: WALB)
By Chris Anderson | August 21, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 1:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 3,955 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 113,046 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

An additional 5,982 cases and 280 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 12,719 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,864 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

