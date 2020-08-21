New Philadelphia police shoot man attacking them with a hatchet

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A New Philadelphia police officer shot a 32-year-old man who was attacking them with a hatchet in the hallway of his apartment building, said Police Chief Michael Goodwin.
According to Goodwin, the man’s mother called 911 around 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 after her son had locked her out of their apartment in the 500 block of North Broadway.
When officers arrived, the landlord was helping the woman get back into her home.
The son pushed the door shut and began making threats, said Goodwin.
Officers were able to push the door open and found the man standing in the apartment with the hatchet, said Goodwin.
As the officers ran back into the hallway, the man followed them and began attacking, said Goodwin.
One of the officers fired his weapon, striking the man, said Goodwin.
Officers performed first aid until EMS transported him to Union Cleveland Clinic.
Goodwin said the man was then flown by medical helicopter to an Akron area hospital.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the male and his family during this time,” siad Goodwin.
The man’s name has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.
