North Olmsted business owner accuses food supplier of pandemic price gouging

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A taco shop owner claims Gordon Food Service is taking advantage of the pandemic by dramatically raising the price of some restaurant supplies.
David Kovatch, who owns ‘Best D#!n Tacos’ in North Olmsted, reached out to 19 News about the cost of vinyl gloves, which are essential to his kitchen.
Invoices from Gordon Food Service show that he paid about $24 for a case of gloves in May. By June, he was paying almost $64. That price held steady for nearly two months, the invoices show, but as of Thursday, the same product is listed at nearly $140.
“I have no choice to pay these crazy prices. I [run] a very small operation and that’s an astronomical amount, we change gloves 50 times a day [while] making food,” said Kovatch, adding that he goes through about a case of gloves every two weeks.
“People are getting gouged and people are taking advantage [of others]. When all the dust settles, I hope some people go to jail for it,” Kovatch said.
19 News requested a comment via email from Gordon Food Service. The company’s media relations department has not responded.
Kovatch said other retailers sell the same or similar products at a slightly lower price, although he said the price has still nearly tripled from pre-pandemic rates.
Kovatch said he has started looking elsewhere for his suppliesbut wants to raise concerns about the issue.
“I think it’s wrong and I think it needs to be addressed,” he told 19 News.
