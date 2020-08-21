North Olmsted football team in quarantine after varsity player tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Athletic Director Mike Ptacek confirmed the entire football team has been ordered to quarantine after a varsity football player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
AD Ptacek said the player has had a fever and a headache.
After learning about the positive test, the district immediately canceled practice, notified the Ohio Department of Health, and began contact tracing protocols, according to AD Ptacek.
The Athletic Director said the entire football team is under quarantine under the Ohio Department of Health’s orders “because football is a contact sport, and many players have been in direct contact.”
A letter sent out to families of football players, cheerleaders, and marching band members said the district canceled the opening game scheduled for Aug. 28 due to the 14-day quarantine.
During said quarantine, all practices and team activities for football have been canceled.
Practices and team activities will be allowed to resume on Sept. 1 for those who are symptom-free, according to AD Ptacek.
The letter to families also said:
“We recognize the disappointment of these cancellations, but we will continue to follow the instructions provided by the Ohio Department of Health in order to keep our students safe and healthy. We would like to remind our families that it is important to self-report symptoms and/or test results in an effort to keep everyone in our school community safe.
We are closely monitoring this situation and will continue to communicate any updates that become available.”
