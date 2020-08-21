Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry stretch continues as we warm into the 80s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is still in control of our weather. Some high cloud cover is streaming in from the south. I will go with a partly cloudy wording for the forecast today. it will be warmer today. I have afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s with the cooler side of this range along the lakeshore. Humidity levels remain in the comfortable zone. A pleasant evening ahead with a partly cloudy sky. We will fall to around 60 degrees by early Saturday morning.