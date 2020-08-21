Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and humidity ramp up over the weekend, storms return on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a few cooler-than-normal days, temperatures will return to more seasonable levels over the coming days.
In fact, temperatures will be above normal through the weekend and into next week.
For tonight, expect mostly clear skies and typical mid-August temperatures.
We’ll be falling into the low and mid 60s by morning.
Throughout the weekend, high temperatures will be climbing into the mid and upper 80s.
We have made an adjustment to the weekend forecast in terms of rain chances.
We have removed rain from the forecast tomorrow afternoon.
Scattered storms will return to the area on Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.