Ohio BMV: Print your temporary tag online

OHIO (WOIO) - Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted announced a new Bureau of Motor Vehicles initiative Thursday during the coronavirus press conference.
It allows Ohioans to purchase and print their own temporary tags by going to a website.
This tool is a step towards decreasing traffic at Ohio BMV locations during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can utilize this tool if:
- Your vehicle was purchased through private sales
- You are a new resident in the process of obtaining an Ohio title
- You purchased a vehicle from a dealership that does not sell temporary tags
These tags can be used for 45 days.
In a statement posted to Facebook, the Ohio BMV said the printable tags will be utilized by many dealerships.
The BMV asks that you put the temporary tag in a back window or place it in a plastic sleeve in the license plate bracket.
The post said printing of temporary tags will continue at Deputy Registrar locations until Jan. 2021.
