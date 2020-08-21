Ohio BMV: Print your temporary tag online

Ohio BMV Temporary Tag Template (Source: Ohio BMV)
By Avery Williams | August 21, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 8:46 AM

OHIO (WOIO) - Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted announced a new Bureau of Motor Vehicles initiative Thursday during the coronavirus press conference.

It allows Ohioans to purchase and print their own temporary tags by going to a website.

www.OPLATES.com

This tool is a step towards decreasing traffic at Ohio BMV locations during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can utilize this tool if:

- Your vehicle was purchased through private sales

- You are a new resident in the process of obtaining an Ohio title

- You purchased a vehicle from a dealership that does not sell temporary tags

These tags can be used for 45 days.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Ohio BMV said the printable tags will be utilized by many dealerships.

The BMV asks that you put the temporary tag in a back window or place it in a plastic sleeve in the license plate bracket.

The post said printing of temporary tags will continue at Deputy Registrar locations until Jan. 2021.

