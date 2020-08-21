Records show Goodyear Tire donates most to GOP as President Trump calls for boycott

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is calling for a boycott of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., the Akron- based company, after the company called ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable.’
Goodyear Tire, like a lot of large companies, donates some big bucks to political candidates and parties.
So 19 Investigates decided to look at where their donations go.
It turns out, Goodyear donates to both sides of the aisle.
But they consistently give to one party more than another.
That’s why Wednesday’s attack by the president may be surprising to some.
We found Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has given $1,054,830 to 176 different political filers over 20 years, according to followthemoney.org.
The majority of those donations went to GOP candidates, members of the President's own party.
Here’s the breakdown:
-$698,780 Republicans
-$316,550 Democrats
-$34,500 Not designated
A look through all of the candidates shows Goodyear gave to politicians from Ohio and across the country over the years.
19 Investigates found overall they donated the most money to Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan, $55,000.
Ryan serves northeast Ohio from Youngstown to Akron, where Goodyear is based.
Next, Goodyear gave the most money to former Republican Congressman Patrick Tiberi's campaigns, $39,500.
Goodyear donated almost the same amount to Ohio U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman.
According to followthemoney.org, Goodyear donated $17,000 to Portman, a Republican, and $16,000 to Brown, a Democrat.
A look at party donations shows Goodyear sent $70,000 to the Ohio Republican Party and $40,000 to the Ohio Democratic Party.
We also looked up the Goodyear Tire and Rubber pac, or political action committee, on opensecrets.org.
We found in the 2020 cycle, Goodyear Tire gave more than $76,000 to federal candidates.
61 percent of those funds were sent to Republicans and 39 percent of the money went to Democrats.
19 Investigates checked election cycles back to 1998, and found Goodyear's PAC consistently contributed more money to Republican federal candidates.
Usually around 70 percent of their donations each election year went to the GOP.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.