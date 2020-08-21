Shaker Heights High School fall sports competition to return Sept. 1

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - After postponing athletic competitions Aug. 14-31, the Shaker Heights High School Athletic Department announced all high school fall sports will return to competition starting Sept. 1.
The department said their decision aligned with the Ohio Department of Health’s order from Aug. 19 that allows athletic competitions to move forward this season.
The department also said they are still finalizing details regarding competition schedules, transportation for away games, spectator guidelines, and game day protocols.
That information will then be shared with families and students as soon as it becomes finalized, the department said.
“As always, the District will continue to monitor all health and safety data and guidance as the fall sports season progresses,” according to the department.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.