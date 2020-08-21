Studio struggles during coronavirus, reinvents itself as a supplement remote learning

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus changed the educational landscape, not only for schools but anywhere children learned.
Weaving Supply and Studio had a full calendar in March and April until coronavirus canceled everything.
“I had so many people coming and we were really feeling successful and then the COVID hit and cancellation after cancellation, the whole calendar was wiped out,” said Joanne Burns, a former preschool teacher and owner of the Lakewood studio.
”It almost pretty much shut me down. I was completely wiped out financially. The only thing was my retirement pays this rent.”
Burns had to adjust her business.
This includes enforcing social distancing and limitations on students and adults in the space as she works with them on pottery, weaving, crafts, and other artwork.
She has offered the studio for small field trips for students learning remotely and sees an art studio as a good place for kids to learn if they’re stuck in the house studying remotely.
“With the schools being closed, I think that is an opportunity for families ‘cause when you’re sitting in front of the computer, you’re missing all the fun things that the teachers did for you, so maybe they can come here and maybe have some fun, one family at a time,” she said.
”Parents are overwhelmed. They’re not set up for this and if they’re working from home, they can’t teach a child all day. You can’t do both.”
Joanne opened the studio in June of 2019 and now looks forward to continuing the growth she’d experienced before the coronavirus shutdown.
