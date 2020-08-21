US Marshals launch manhunt for Akron man connected to multiple shootings

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Timothy Sargent is wanted by US Marshals for his alleged involvement in two Akron shootings and an Indiana shooting.
41-year-old Sargent is described as 5′10″, 190 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Sargent allegedly shot a man on Akron’s Towpath trail Monday night.
He has a warrant out for attempted murder because of that incident.
Sargent and 20-year-old Savanna Emich are also persons of interest in a Wednesday night shooting in near O’Bannon State Park in New Albany, Ind.
Two family members were shot in their car before they crashed into a tree line.
Both the driver and front passenger suffered gunshot wounds.
According to Wave3, police believe Sargeant and Emich may be in a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with an Indiana registration TK667LJB.
Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.
There is a reward up to $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Timothy Sargent.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.